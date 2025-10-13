Bhagyashri Borse All Praises For Ram

The teaser of Ram Pothineni’s unique entertainer Andhra King Taluka was released yesterday to a phenomenal response.

Ram is introduced as a passionate movie buff since childhood, and the film revolves around his deep love for cinema, his admiration for his favorite star, and his romantic journey with his girlfriend.

Bhagyashri Borse, who plays Ram’s love interest in the film, had high praise for her co-star. She shared on X:

“Dear @ramsayz, I cannot wait for our audience to experience the magic you bring as Sagar. I’m in awe of your hard work and dedication. 🙏🏻✨ #AndhraKingTaluka. Nee fans nee athipedda vijayamu.”

Ram is reportedly giving his all for this film, which promises not only heart-touching emotions but also a grand celebration of cinema and love.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Andhra King Taluka is set to hit screens on November 28th.