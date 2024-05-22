Bhairava Vs Bujji: Incredible n Enormously Remarkable

What is Bujji? To build the specially designed vehicle Bujji with the help of the Mahindra team, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD worked rigorously from scratch. After teasing with making videos, they finally introduced Bujji in the biggest-ever film event.

The teaser shows a deserted area where Bhairava aka Prabhas rides his Bujji. While he tries to instill positivity, Bujji disheartens him with her negative talk. But she is very serious when it comes to serious business. Bhairava attains his task, with the assistance of Bujji and he can’t hold his excitement. “There’s no going back Bujji,” says he.

The teaser is humorous and at the same time is incredible. The sequence alone shows the kind of cinematic experience we are going to witness on the big screen. The visuals with high end CGI effects are enormously remarkable.

We can expect some unbelievable stunts performed by Prabhas with the help of Bujji.