Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Home > Movie News

Bhairava Vs Bujji: Incredible n Enormously Remarkable

Published on May 22, 2024 by

Bhairava Vs Bujji: Incredible n Enormously Remarkable

What is Bujji? To build the specially designed vehicle Bujji with the help of the Mahindra team, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD worked rigorously from scratch. After teasing with making videos, they finally introduced Bujji in the biggest-ever film event.

The teaser shows a deserted area where Bhairava aka Prabhas rides his Bujji. While he tries to instill positivity, Bujji disheartens him with her negative talk. But she is very serious when it comes to serious business. Bhairava attains his task, with the assistance of Bujji and he can’t hold his excitement. “There’s no going back Bujji,” says he.

The teaser is humorous and at the same time is incredible. The sequence alone shows the kind of cinematic experience we are going to witness on the big screen. The visuals with high end CGI effects are enormously remarkable.

We can expect some unbelievable stunts performed by Prabhas with the help of Bujji.

Next KALKI 2898 AD’s Bujji x Bhairava Event Previous Producers worried between the demands of Actors and Directors
