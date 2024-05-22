x
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Home > Movie News

Producers worried between the demands of Actors and Directors

Published on May 22, 2024

Ajith’s Vidaamuyarchi in Legal Troubles?
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini

Producers worried between the demands of Actors and Directors

Tollywood is currently in a huge crisis because of the huge decline in the non-theatrical deals. The theatrical run too has seen a massive decline for those films that are getting negative word of mouth. The producers are staring at huge losses and they are rethinking about their upcoming films. All this is because of the huge paycheques of the top and young actors. Actors like Varun Tej, Nithin, Sharwanand and others haven’t tasted success in recent years but they are demanding double digit remuneration in crores. This is not going well with the producers.

At the same time, successful directors too are demanding big remunerations and they are mounting pressure on the producers to spend lavishly on their films. The producers lost control on the remunerations and the planned budgets. Most of the Telugu films are now crossing the budgets and this is due to various factors. The big demands of the actors and directors are haunting the producers. The producers are not able to negotiate on the remunerations and this is the major disadvantage. They are worried that the producer may get changed or the film will get shelved. They are heading for huge risks in this crisis time instead of heading for a straight talk with the actor or the director.

