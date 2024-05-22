Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad and the initial reports said that the top actor suffered a heart stroke. He was in Ahmedabad to attend the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The reports also said that the actor suffered from dehydration because of the humid temperatures in Ahmedabad. Some of the Bollywood media said that Shah Rukh Khan was doing well and he has been discharged from KD Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The team of Shah Rukh Khan is yet to respond about the incident. Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the success of Kolkata Knight Riders after the team reached the final. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is on a break and he will soon kick-start the shoot of King directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana plays a crucial role in this thriller.