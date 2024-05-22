x
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Breaking: Shah Rukh Khan Hospitalized

Published on May 22, 2024 by

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to a private hospital in Ahmedabad and the initial reports said that the top actor suffered a heart stroke. He was in Ahmedabad to attend the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The reports also said that the actor suffered from dehydration because of the humid temperatures in Ahmedabad. Some of the Bollywood media said that Shah Rukh Khan was doing well and he has been discharged from KD Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The team of Shah Rukh Khan is yet to respond about the incident. Shah Rukh Khan celebrated the success of Kolkata Knight Riders after the team reached the final. On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is on a break and he will soon kick-start the shoot of King directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana plays a crucial role in this thriller.

