Election Counting fear for May end Releases

Published on May 22, 2024

Election Counting fear for May end Releases

May 2024 has been extremely dull and the theatres are shut as there are no new films releasing. Love Me and Raju Bhai are releasing this weekend and the films are struggling for buzz. With IL 2024 coming to an end, a bunch of films are hitting the screens on May 31st. Vishwak Sen’s Gangs of Godavari, Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama and Karthikeya’s Bhaje Vaayu Vegam are hitting the screens next weekend. The teams felt that May 31st would be an ideal release date for these films. But the makers of these films are tensed considering the election results that are scheduled to be out on June 4th.

The Intelligence Department hinted of possible violence across Andhra Pradesh and Central Armed Forces will be deployed before the counting. There are reports that 144 Section will be imposed across several sensitive regions of the state. This would have a huge impact on the box-office numbers in Andhra Pradesh. For now, the teams are heading with the promotional activities and the final call will be taken next week.

