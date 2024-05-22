Souraa from Indian 2: Anirudh Disappoints

Shankar and Kamal Haasan are teaming up for the sequel of Indian and the film is Indian 2. Titled Bharateeyudu 2 in Telugu, the makers released the first single Souraa. The song composed by Anirudh fails to impress the audience. Except the powerful lyrics penned by Suddala Ashok Teja, the song offers nothing. The makers did not reveal a single frame from the song and the lyrical song fails to appeal to the audience. Even the look or the face of Kamal is hidden in the song throughout. Anirudh delivers a below average tune for Indian 2.

The grand audio launch of the film will take place on June 1st in Chennai. The makers today announced that Indian 2 will hit the screens on July 12th across the globe. The post-production work of the film reached the final stages. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in this action packed social drama. Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies bankrolled Indian 2.