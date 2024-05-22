Varun Tej’s director for Vaishnav Tej?

Vaishnav Tej made an impressive debut with Uppena and he is rushed with offers. But his recent outings ended up as duds and Vaishnav Tej calmed down. He is yet to sign and announce his next film. He rejected a bunch of scripts in the recent months. As per the update, Karuna Kumar who is currently directing Matka with Varun Tej has impressed Vaishnav Tej with a script. If all goes well, the shoot of the film will start this year after Karuna Kumar is done with Matka.

The shoot of Matka resumes on May 29th and the entire shoot is expected to be completed by August. Vaishnav Tej will have to wait for a longer time for the arrival of Karuna Kumar as he needs to complete Matka. Karuna Kumar made an impressive debut with Palasa but his second film Sridevi Soda Centre ended up as a disappointment.