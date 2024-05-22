x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Varun Tej’s director for Vaishnav Tej?

Published on May 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Varun Tej’s director for Vaishnav Tej?

Vaishnav Tej made an impressive debut with Uppena and he is rushed with offers. But his recent outings ended up as duds and Vaishnav Tej calmed down. He is yet to sign and announce his next film. He rejected a bunch of scripts in the recent months. As per the update, Karuna Kumar who is currently directing Matka with Varun Tej has impressed Vaishnav Tej with a script. If all goes well, the shoot of the film will start this year after Karuna Kumar is done with Matka.

The shoot of Matka resumes on May 29th and the entire shoot is expected to be completed by August. Vaishnav Tej will have to wait for a longer time for the arrival of Karuna Kumar as he needs to complete Matka. Karuna Kumar made an impressive debut with Palasa but his second film Sridevi Soda Centre ended up as a disappointment.

Next Souraa from Indian 2: Anirudh Disappoints Previous Buzz: Surendar Reddy in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda?
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court

Latest

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits