Buzz: Surendar Reddy in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda?

With back-to-back hits like DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, Siddhu Jonnalagadda emerged as the new star of Telugu cinema. He tripled his remuneration and the actor is now demanding Rs 15 crores for his upcoming projects. The actor is shooting for Bommarillu Baskar’s Jack and Neeraja Kona’s Telusu Kada. Both these films are expected to release soon. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is also in talks with two other directors and the scriptworks are happening currently.

As per the ongoing buzz, Surendar Reddy is in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda for a film. Surendar Reddy delivered two disappointments like Syeraa and Agent. He took a break and he had plans to work with a Bollywood actor. But the project too did not materialize. He also announced a film with Pawan Kalyan and it may not materialize anytime soon. Surendar is working on a script for Siddhu Jonnalagadda and things will be finalized in the coming months. Siddhu also announced Tillu Cube and the shoot commences next year.