x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh
Nails Health Tips
Nails Health Tips
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Kavya Thapar Bali Trip
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
Bluepea tea Health Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Buzz: Surendar Reddy in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda?

Published on May 22, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Buzz: Surendar Reddy in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda?

With back-to-back hits like DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, Siddhu Jonnalagadda emerged as the new star of Telugu cinema. He tripled his remuneration and the actor is now demanding Rs 15 crores for his upcoming projects. The actor is shooting for Bommarillu Baskar’s Jack and Neeraja Kona’s Telusu Kada. Both these films are expected to release soon. Siddhu Jonnalagadda is also in talks with two other directors and the scriptworks are happening currently.

As per the ongoing buzz, Surendar Reddy is in talks with Siddhu Jonnalagadda for a film. Surendar Reddy delivered two disappointments like Syeraa and Agent. He took a break and he had plans to work with a Bollywood actor. But the project too did not materialize. He also announced a film with Pawan Kalyan and it may not materialize anytime soon. Surendar is working on a script for Siddhu Jonnalagadda and things will be finalized in the coming months. Siddhu also announced Tillu Cube and the shoot commences next year.

Next Varun Tej’s director for Vaishnav Tej? Previous Laapataa Ladies creates a sensation on Netflix
else

TRENDING

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court

Latest

image
Allu Aravind solves the troubles for Pushpa 2 in AP
image
All Eyes on Sukumar’s Speech
image
RGV gets a Relief from High Court
image
Pic Talk: Vedhika looks super hot in a Bikini
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam
image
Supreme Court Slams Door on Sajjala’s Great Escape Attempt
image
Indrakeeladri Saree Scam: 33,686 Sarees Missing

Related Articles

Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look Huma Qureshi Perfect Curves Poonam Pandey Hot In Bikini Jacqueliene Fernandez Magnetic Look Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth at Alila Fort Bishangarh Nails Health Tips Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Black Saree Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look In Black Laya’s family Thanksgiving 2024 celebrations Kavya Thapar Bali Trip Ashika Ranganath In Miss You Press Meet AlluArjun ‘s Wild Fire Tour Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Haldi Ceremony Citadel Honey Bunny Celebrations Bluepea tea Health Benefits