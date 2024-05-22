Laapataa Ladies creates a sensation on Netflix

Aamir Khan’s wife Kiran Rao directed an interesting film Laapataa Ladies and the film received wide reception. Though the film did not do well in theatres, it was a super hit considering the budgets involved. Laapataa Ladies is now streaming on Netflix and the film surpassed several biggies. Laapataa Ladies received 13.8 MIL and the film has been streaming since April 26th. Animal is the highest ever streamed film on Netflix this year among the Indian releases. Animal received 13.6 MIL after it was available on January 26th. Laapataa Ladies crossed Animal in less than a month of streaming.

Laapataa Ladies is also trending on the top slot on Netflix. The film features Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Pratibha Ranta, Abhay Dubey, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in the lead roles. The film was made on a strict budget of Rs 5 crores. Jio Studios, Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Pictures are the producers of this interesting attempt.