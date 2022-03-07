Bheemla Nayak has a low second weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 3.60 Cr. 10 days total of the film now stands at 89.60 Cr. The second-weekend performance of the film was quite predictable after a huge drop on First Thursday. The film is a loss venture for all the distributors except for Overseas & West/East as the Andhra ratio was adjusted to 35cr before release. The film could have crossed the 100cr distributor mark worldwide if not for the ongoing ticket rates issue in AP. The film is an average venture at best at the box office.

Below are the area wise shares

Area 10 days Worldwide Collections First Week Worldwide Collections 5 Days Collections 4 Days Collections AP/TS First Weekend Collections Worldwide Pre-Release business Nizam 30.85 Cr 30 Cr 28.60Cr 25.80Cr 23.55Cr 30 Cr Ceeded 10.65 Cr 10.15 Cr 8.95Cr 7.90Cr 7.25Cr 16.20 Cr UA 6.90 Cr 6.54 Cr 5.95Cr 5.08Cr 4.40Cr 9.60 Cr Guntur 5.03 Cr 4.77 Cr 4.65Cr 4.21Cr 3.87Cr 7.20 Cr East 5.31 Cr 5.02 Cr 4.68Cr 3.94Cr 3.60Cr 6.40 Cr Krishna 3.67 Cr 3.39 Cr 3.11Cr 2.63Cr 2.31Cr 6 Cr valued West 4.94 Cr 4.68 Cr 4.47Cr 4.12Cr 3.91Cr 5.60 Cr Nellore 2.46 Cr 2.32 Cr 2.21Cr 1.98Cr 1.81Cr 3.30 Cr Total AP/TS 69.81 Cr 66.87 Cr 62.62Cr 55.66Cr 50.70Cr 84.30 Cr ROI 7.10 Cr 6.80 Cr 9 Cr OS 12.70 Cr 12.30 Cr 9 Cr Worldwide 89.61 Cr 85.97 Cr 102.30 Cr Worldwide 105.50 Cr (including Expenses)