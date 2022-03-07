Bheemla Nayak has a low second weekend – 10 days Worldwide Collections

By
ramakrishna
-
0
Bheemla Nayak APTS First Weekend Collections
Bheemla Nayak

Bheemla Nayak has a low second weekend as the film has collected a worldwide distributor share of 3.60 Cr. 10 days total of the film now stands at 89.60 Cr. The second-weekend performance of the film was quite predictable after a huge drop on First Thursday. The film is a loss venture for all the distributors except for Overseas & West/East as the Andhra ratio was adjusted to 35cr before release. The film could have crossed the 100cr distributor mark worldwide if not for the ongoing ticket rates issue in AP. The film is an average venture at best at the box office.

Below are the area wise shares

Area10 days Worldwide CollectionsFirst Week Worldwide Collections5 Days Collections4 Days CollectionsAP/TS First Weekend CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release business
Nizam30.85 Cr30 Cr28.60Cr25.80Cr23.55Cr30 Cr
Ceeded10.65 Cr10.15 Cr8.95Cr7.90Cr7.25Cr16.20 Cr
UA 6.90 Cr6.54 Cr5.95Cr5.08Cr4.40Cr9.60 Cr
Guntur5.03 Cr4.77 Cr4.65Cr4.21Cr3.87Cr 7.20 Cr
East5.31 Cr5.02 Cr4.68Cr3.94Cr3.60Cr6.40 Cr
Krishna3.67 Cr3.39 Cr3.11Cr2.63Cr2.31Cr6 Cr valued
West4.94 Cr4.68 Cr4.47Cr4.12Cr3.91Cr 5.60 Cr
Nellore 2.46 Cr2.32 Cr2.21Cr1.98Cr1.81Cr3.30 Cr
Total AP/TS69.81 Cr66.87 Cr62.62Cr55.66Cr50.70Cr84.30 Cr
ROI7.10 Cr6.80 Cr9 Cr
OS12.70 Cr12.30 Cr9 Cr
Worldwide89.61 Cr85.97 Cr102.30 Cr
Worldwide105.50 Cr (including Expenses)

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here