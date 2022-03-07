Prabhas about Radhe Shyam budget and Upcoming Projects

Prabhas is busy with the promotions of Radhe Shyam and the media interaction in Hyderabad took place today. Prabhas, Radha Krishna Kumar, Ravindar, Thaman and Justin Prabkaran were present. Here are the excerpts from the media interaction of Prabhas:

My character in Radhe Shyam is well designed. I heard the stories of palmists and the science behind it. For me, Radhe Shyam is a new experience. There are chases in the first half. Radhe Shyam has enough mass elements and the climax portions are action-packed.

I am doing a comedy entertainer after Radhe Shyam. More details will be announced soon by the makers. I will also talk about Salaar at a later date.

Radhe Shyam is made on a budget of Rs 300 crores and I am waiting for the film’s release.

I am not aware about the ticket pricing issue. You have to ask our producer Vamshi about this. Hope the new GO will be out soon.

Thaman watched Radhe Shyam and he came on board himself to compose the background score. He took the film to the next level with his background score.