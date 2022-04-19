Big Announcement: Shah Rukh Khan’s DUNKI

There are ongoing speculations about Shah Rukh Khan teaming up with Bollywood top director Rajkumar Hirani. The official announcement about the project is made today and the film is titled DUNKI. A funny conversational video of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani is released along with the announcement. The film is packed with fun, romance and action. Taapsee Pannu is the leading lady and the film releases on 22nd December 2023 during Christmas.

Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films are the producers and the filming starts soon. Rajkumar Hirani worked on the script for more than 2 years. SRK is busy with the shoot of Pathan and Atlee’s untitled film.

