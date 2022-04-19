KGF2 5 days AP/TS Collections

KGF2 has a good hold on the First Monday as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.80 Cr taking 5 days total to 57.90 Cr. The film has dropped a little over 50 percent which is good as the first Monday is the 5th day which is generally the 4th day. The film has collected crossed the 30cr mark in Nizam which is the first for a dubbed film.

Below are the area wise shares

Area 5 days AP/TS Collections KGF2 4 days worldwide collections 2 days worldwide collections 1st Day Collections Pre release Business Nizam 30.30 Cr 27.9 Cr 16.70 Cr 9.60Cr 50 Cr Ceeded 7.90 Cr 7.30 Cr 4.70 Cr 2.80Cr 20 Cr UA 5.33 Cr 4.81 Cr 2.90 Cr 1.70Cr 10 Cr Guntur 4 Cr 3.72 Cr 2.27 Cr 1.47Cr 8 Cr East 3.54 Cr 3.20 Cr 1.94 Cr 1.17Cr 8 Cr West 2.40 Cr 2.16 Cr 1.34 Cr 0.84Cr 7 Cr Krishna 2.93 Cr 2.67 Cr 1.58 Cr 0.90Cr 6 Cr Nellore 1.50 Cr 1.35 Cr 0.83 Cr 0.55Cr 3.5 Cr Total (ap/ts) 57.90 Cr 53.11 Cr (79 Cr Gross)

32.26 Cr (45 Cr Gross) 19.03Cr 112.5 Cr KA 48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross) 27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross) TN 17 Cr (30 Cr Gross) 8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross) Kerala 11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross) 5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross) North 100 Cr (226 Cr Gross) 52 Cr (117 Cr Gross) Overseas 44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross) 26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross) Worldwide 274.56 Cr (544 Cr Gross) 151.61 Cr (293 Cr Gross)