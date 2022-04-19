KGF2 5 days AP/TS Collections

KGF2 has a good hold on the First Monday as the film has collected a distributor share of 4.80 Cr taking 5 days total to 57.90 Cr. The film has dropped a little over 50 percent which is good as the first Monday is the 5th day which is generally the 4th day. The film has collected crossed the 30cr mark in Nizam which is the first for a dubbed film.

Below are the area wise shares

Area5 days AP/TS CollectionsKGF2 4 days worldwide collections2 days worldwide collections1st Day CollectionsPre release Business
Nizam30.30 Cr27.9 Cr16.70 Cr9.60Cr50 Cr
Ceeded7.90 Cr7.30 Cr4.70 Cr2.80Cr20 Cr
UA5.33 Cr4.81 Cr2.90 Cr1.70Cr10 Cr
Guntur4 Cr3.72 Cr2.27 Cr1.47Cr8 Cr
East 3.54 Cr3.20 Cr1.94 Cr1.17Cr8 Cr
West2.40 Cr2.16 Cr1.34 Cr0.84Cr7 Cr
Krishna2.93 Cr2.67 Cr1.58 Cr0.90Cr6 Cr
Nellore1.50 Cr1.35 Cr0.83 Cr0.55Cr3.5 Cr
Total (ap/ts)57.90 Cr53.11 Cr (79 Cr Gross)
32.26 Cr (45 Cr Gross)19.03Cr112.5 Cr
KA48 Cr (80.5 Cr Gross)27 Cr (44.5 Cr Gross)
TN17 Cr (30 Cr Gross)8.5 Cr (15 Cr Gross)
Kerala11.95 Cr (27.5 cr Gross)5.65 Cr (13 cr Gross)
North100 Cr (226 Cr Gross)52 Cr (117 Cr Gross)
Overseas44.5 Cr (101 Cr Gross)26.2 Cr (58.5 Cr Gross)
Worldwide 274.56 Cr (544 Cr Gross)151.61 Cr (293 Cr Gross)

