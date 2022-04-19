Megastar’s hunt for Varun Tej

Megastar Chiranjeevi is the mentor for the entire Mega family. He even finalizes projects before the young Mega actors give their final nod. Chiranjeevi is occupied with back-to-back projects but he is now focused on finalizing a commercial project for Varun Tej. The youngster tasted a disaster with Ghani. The entire Mega family was left in shock with the closing theatrical numbers of the film. Varun Tej is an actor with enough potential and Chiranjeevi took the responsibility to finalize a proper commercial film for Varun Tej.

Varun Tej signed a film in the direction of Praveen Sattaru and the film got its launch recently. Megastar is keen to finalize a commercial script for Varun before he commences the shoot of Praveen Sattaru’s film. Megastar also met a couple of directors recently and the discussions are going on. More details awaited.