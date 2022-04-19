Pawan Kalyan clears line for Harish Shankar

It is close to three years since the last film of talented writer and director Harish Shankar was released. He impressed Pawan Kalyan with a script in his first meeting but the project got delayed due to various reasons. The cold war between Trivikram and Mythri Movie Makers too delayed the film which is an open secret for everyone. As per the latest update, Pawan Kalyan cleared line for Harish Shankar and asked him to plan the schedules.

Pawan Kalyan allocated dates for Harish Shankar’s film Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh from July and the director is now finalizing the other cast. Harish Shankar recently met Pawan for a clarity on the shooting schedules. Harish is also working on the script of Bro Daddy remake for Megastar Chiranjeevi. Pawan Kalyan gave enough clarity on Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh after which Harish started the pre-production work. The film will have three leading ladies and Pooja Hegde is one of them. The other two heroines are finalized currently.

The entire scriptwork of Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh is completed and the other lead actors are finalized. Harish Shankar is also planning the schedules from July. Devi Sri Prasad composes the music and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh will have its theatrical release next year.