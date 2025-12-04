x
Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Contestants Clash for Top Five Slot, Suman shocker to Tanuja

Published on December 4, 2025 by nymisha

Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Contestants Clash for Top Five Slot, Suman shocker to Tanuja

The Ticket to Finale race intensified on Day 84, with contestants battling through physically demanding tasks, unexpected defeats and shifting loyalties. The competition for a top-five finish triggered emotional breakdowns, strategy plays and surprising victories.

Barrel and Balance: Suman Outlasts Tanuja

The episode resumed with the “Barrel and Balance” task, where Tanuja had earlier chosen Suman as her opponent. Contestants had to balance a heavy barrel suspended by ropes, while housemates were invited to pour water into the barrel of the contestant they wished to weaken.

Kalyan, Immanuel and Ritu supported Tanuja by targeting Suman’s barrel. On the other side, Bharani and Pavan sided with Suman and filled Tanuja’s barrel. Despite receiving more water and significantly higher weight, Suman held his ground with remarkable stamina, ultimately defeating Tanuja.

As expected, Tanuja broke into tears after the loss. The entire house rallied to comfort her, including Immanuel and Sanjana, with whom she had serious clashes in the past week. Viewers, however, noted the contradiction as Tanuja repeatedly complained of “no support” despite consistent emotional backing from fellow contestants.

Third Challenge Sparks New Arguments

The next round saw contestants scrambling to participate. With Sanjana and Tanuja already eliminated from the race, the rest volunteered at once, leading to heated disputes over who should play.

Eventually, the house finalised Kalyan, Suman and Pavan for the challenge. The task required housemates to collect blocks and secure them inside their marked square. The round quickly turned entertaining with Suman’s funny antics . Meanwhile, Pavan cleverly distracted Kalyan with conversation, preventing him from placing blocks inside his zone.

When the buzzer went off, Kalyan was still holding several blocks in his hands rather than placing them inside the square, resulting in his disqualification despite having collected more blocks than the others. Pavan advanced, proving that strategy could outweigh sheer physical effort.

Bridge-Building Task: Bharani Defeats Pavan

Pavan selected Bharani as his opponent for the next task, “Build the Bridge.” The challenge required contestants to dismantle planks from boxes and use them to construct a stable bridge. Bharani outperformed Pavan with superior coordination and speed.

After losing, Pavan claimed that the planks provided to him were defective. However, the housemates examined the materials and demonstrated that the planks were perfectly fine. The incident drew attention because Pavan had earlier declared boldly during nominations that he would win the Ticket to Finale at any cost.

The Ticket to Finale rounds have turned into a battleground of strategy, strength and emotional resilience. With Suman and Bharani securing crucial wins and Pavan’s confidence shaken, the race for the top five is tighter than ever. More intense rounds await as Bigg Boss edges closer to the grand finale.

