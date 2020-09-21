Bigg boss today: Heated arguments and interesting nominations

Monday is the nominations day in Bigg Boss house. As two weeks passed, the audience got connected to the housemates and so the nomination process also became interesting.

Devi and Lasya nominated:

Devi Nagavalli was nominated for eviction even before the nomination process beginned for this week as Karate Kalyani threw big bomb on her. Then Bigg boss gave Noel, captain of the house, special opportunity to nominate someone. That person will be surely in nominations and rest of the housemates should not take his or her name for nominations. Noel nominated Lasya using this opportunity. Actually, its a mistake by Noel to nominate strong candidate like Lasya. Because of this, Lasya came into nominations for the first time and she will start building votebase now onwards. She may not leave the house this week as there are many more week contestants than her in the house. Same applies to Devi as she is also nominated for the first time now.

Nominations and arguments:

Sujatha vs Harika:

When Sujatha had to take crucial decision yesterday to send one contestant out of the house between Monal and Harika, she chose Harika. That later turned out to be fake elimination but the incident created gap between Harika and Sujatha. Harika nominated Mehaboob and Sujatha, both of which chose Harika for eviction (fake) in previous episode. Later Sujatha also nominated Harika and this led to heated argument between them. Harika had similar strong argument with Mehaboob.

Akhil vs Sai:

Akhil seems to be having anger issues. During the nomination his body language towards Sai and his rude words creating negative impression on him. Sai also nominated Akhil but in both the situations it was Akhil who was snubbing the other. Sai also nominated Mehaboob.

Divi vs Monal:

These two contestants also nominated each other. Monal seems to be clever and knows what to do in the house. Divi yesterday told Nagarjuna that she frequetly lies. Monal waited till nominations and very cogently put her arguements and countered Divi. Divi is also an equal to Monal in putting the arguments effectively. Divi’s other nomination was Sai and Monal’s other nomination was Ariyana.

Ariyana vs Sohail:

Sohail and Ariyana’s argument also was intense when Sohail nominated her. But Ariyana didnt nominate him. She nominated Monal.

Abhijit vs Sujatha:

Sujatha seems to be having a confused relation with Abhijeeth. No one knows what is in her mind (or heart rather) but she felt offended when Abhijit called her she is like his sister. At the same time, she doesn’t openly tell anything. Today they both nominated each other. Abhiit also nominated Ariyana.

Others:

TV9 Devi and Amma Rajasekhhar still carrying the enimity started during the comedy skit. Devi nominated him along with Sai. Mehaboob nominated Ariyana along with Harika. Avinash nominated Harika and Mehaboob.

Overall nominated for eviction this week are – Devi, Lasya, Ariyana, Kumar, Mehaboob, Monal and Harika. We need to wait and see who will leave house this week.