Big News: RRR all set to resume the shoot

After a long break of six months, the shoots of small and medium budget projects in Telugu cinema resumed recently. Everyone is focused to see when would SS Rajaomouli resume the shoot of RRR. The film’s lead actors NTR and Ram Charan are keen to wrap up this project and move on to their next films. The latest update says that Rajamouli is all set to resume the shoot of RRR from the second week of October. Rajamouli is currently holding talks with his team and the schedules are planned accordingly.

Tarak’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the introduction teaser which got delayed due to the attack of coronavirus. ‘Ramaraju for Komaram Bheem’ video byte would be unveiled on October 22nd marking the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Komaram Bheem. NTR and Charan play the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju in this periodic drama. Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris are the leading ladies and the updated release date of RRR would be announced next year. RRR is set in 1920s and is a pre-independence action drama made on a budget of Rs 400 crores.