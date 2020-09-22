Bigg boss tidbits: Kumar Sai gets sympathy voting

Bigg boss season 4 entered into its 3rd week. Surya Kiran and Karate kalyani left the week in the past 2 weeks. This week, Devi, Lasya, Ariyana, Kumar Sai, Mehaboob, Monal, and Harika nominated for eviction. Out of these, one contestant who got sympathy voting is Kumar Sai. Details as below.

Sai entered as wild card contestant after the first week. Right from the day-1, the housemates didn’t mingle with him properly. He was even asked by the housemates to voluntarily nominate himself during the ‘boat task’ for the same reason. He conveyed the same to Nagarjuna that joining the house as wild card is actually a disadvantage. Even today also most of the contestants nominated him citing silly reasons. More than that, the way he was snubbed by the housemates like Akhil during the nominations also creating sympathy on Sai. At the same time, Sai is giving answers to the housemates without raising his voice.

Going by the trend, it seems Kumar Sai may get saved this week too. We need to wait and see who will leave the house this week.