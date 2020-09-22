No change in TTD ‘declaration’ but Jagan will not sign it?

YCP controversial Minister Kodali Nani enters the scene when it requires a no-holds-barred attack on Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and TDP leaders. Now, he is busy all the time making such un-Hindu statements that are unheard of till now in the country’s political circles. The controversy surrounding ‘declaration’ at TTD is turning much heat on the YSRCP both in Andhra Pradesh and at the national level. Even TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy has withdrawn his comment saying that he has never talked about cancelling the ‘declaration’ rule for non-Hindus.

But, Kodali Nani is bringing back the row into the spotlight saying that the rule may be there but a devotee should not be asked to sign the declaration considering his personal feelings. Indirectly referring to CM Jagan Reddy’s forthcoming visit, Nani asked whether it will not hurt the personal sentiments of a devotee when he is asked to sign a declaration before entry into the temple. The Minister’s continuing statements indicated the YSRCP’s preparedness to face any political consequences arising out of such sensitive religious issues.

As the whole Hindu society began demanding CM Jagan to sign the declaration, YV Subba Reddy took a low profile in the face of allegations of un-Hindu activities against him. Hence, Kodali Nani took charge of sending YSRCP’s message strongly. He once again asked where is the need for asking a devotee, who comes wearing ‘Sri Vari Namam’ on forehead, to sign the declaration. It is such anti-devotee activities that are driving away most of the Hindus from their religion.

Saying so, the YSRCP Minister has given enough indications that there is no question of changing the rule at TTD. But, if the Chief Minister comes to Tirumala, he will not be asked to sign the declaration.