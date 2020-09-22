Drugs Case: Deepika Padukone to issue an official statement

The drug case in Bollywood is leaving many sleepless. Before the NCB officials issued summons, the names of several actors and actresses are surfaced in the case. From the past couple of days, the name of top actress Deepika Padukone got speculated. The actress is in plans to make an official statement about the same after the news came to her notice. Some of the top Bollywood news channels also carried the news that Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash is summoned in the drugs case. The name of Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha too got cropped up.

These names came out after the NCB officials got access to the WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. There are speculations that the NCB officials will summon actresses Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor and will be questioned soon. Rakul filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against the media trial. The actress resumed the shoot of Krish’s film from yesterday and the shoot is happening in the forests of Vikarabad.