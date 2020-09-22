Jagan fixing noose on farmers to get Rs 4,000 Cr: Harish

Slowly and steadily, the TRS leadership is attacking the Jaganmohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh. The reason is clear that while KCR is totally opposing Modi-Shah, Jagan Reddy is still throwing his weight behind the BJP. Now, TRS Minister Harish Rao is feeling pity for the Andhra farmers and making no secret of this in his speeches. Harish Rao is saying that Jagan Reddy is fixing a noose round the necks of Andhra farmers just for the sake of getting Rs. 4,000 Cr from the Central Government.

The Centre has also offered Rs. 2,500 Cr to Telangana Government if it comes forward to accept the Central guidelines and make sure that current meters are fixed on the agricultural pumpsets. Harisha Rao clarified that their Government has decided not to accept the Central fund as the condition set for the same would greatly jeopardise the farm sector. He said that the decision not to fix meters was taken in the long term interests of Telangana farmers. But the neighbouring AP regime has chosen to put the farmers in a risky position.

Harish Rao has further said that KCR has strongly asserted that there should be neither meters nor current bills in Telangana farmers fields. Analysts say that being a strategist and an astute politician, KCR has taken a politically convenient decision. He is facing a greater threat from BJP rather than Congress in Telangana right now. It is because of the BJP being in power at the Centre and its all out efforts to create a winning Hindu vote bank. By opting out of current meters, KCR has hit back at the BJP on the one hand and avoided any heartburn among farmers who strongly influence electoral outcomes in rural areas.