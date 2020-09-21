Vakeel Saab resumes with a night shoot

Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab resumes the shoot today with a night schedule. Sriram Venu is directing this court drama and some important episodes are canned without Pawan. The top actor joins the sets next month. All the episodes that do not need Pawan Kalyan will be canned in this schedule. This current schedule continues till this month end and will be shot in multiple locations. Telugu360 gets you some of the exclusive pictures from the shoot. PS Vinod is handling the cinematography and Thaman is the music director.

Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya play other pivotal roles in Vakeel Saab. The film’s first single along with the promotional stuff garnered a top class response from the audience. The entire shoot of Vakeel Saab would be wrapped up by November. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers. Vakeel Saab is aimed for release on January 14th 2021 covering the Sankranthi season.