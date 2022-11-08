Bimbisara director shocks with his Lineup

Mallidi Vasishta shot fame with his debut film Bimbisara. The youngster had to struggle for years and it was Kalyanram who gave him the opportunity through Bimbisara. Vasishta is now working on the sequel and the shoot will commence very soon. The makers allocated a huge budget for the film after Bimbisara ended up as a super hit. Vasishta is also rushed with offers and he received advances from top producers like Dil Raju, Allu Aravind, Mythri Movie Makers and others. He is committed to Kalyanram for now and he is focused on Bimbisara 2.

Vasishta’s lineup of films is now the talk of Tollywood. He recently met Superstar Rajinikanth and narrated a script. The response from Superstar is positive and Dil Raju will bankroll this project. Vasishta also met Mega hero Ram Charan and discussed about a plot. UV Creations are on the board to produce this project if things happen on a positive note. Allu Aravind is keen to produce a big-budget film for Geetha Arts and Vasishta will direct the film. Apart from these, there are several producers discussing with Vasishta. He is the man in demand now.