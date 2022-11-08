Record breaking deal for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda suffered a massive debacle with Liger. The shoot of his next film Kushi is kept on hold and it is expected to resume very soon. The makers sealed a record deal and they sold off the audio rights of the film for a record price of Rs 13 crores. Saregama acquired the music rights of the film and this is a record in Telugu. All the music albums of Shiva Nirvana films have been massive hits. The combo of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha too generated enough buzz on the project.

Malayalam music sensation Hesham Abdul Wahab is composing the music for this breezy romantic entertainer. Even before the shoot is half done, the makers have closed the rights. The asking price for the non-theatrical rights is quite high. A portion of the film is shot in Kashmir. The shoot of Kushi resumes after Samantha recovers completely. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this romantic entertainer. Kushi is aimed for summer 2023 release in theatres.