BJP-RSS bent on shifting TTD into private hands?

On February 7 this year, a BJP-RSS meeting was held at New Delhi India International Centre. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, over 30 BJP and other 30 leaders held day long discussions on the world’s second largest temple TTD – ‘Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’. This programme was chaired by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Congress former MP Chinta Mohan is alleging that the BJP-RSS are planning to transfer the TTD into private hands. Right now, the TTD is operating like a trust. The Centre is planning to transfer the multi-crore TTD’s ownership to the Hindu Dharma Acharya Sabha or a conglomerate of the peethadhipathis of different mutts.

There are 16,000 employees in the TTD now. Administration is run by IAS, IPS officers guided by TTD Trust board and also agama sastra pandits. Many hospitals, colleges, the SVBC channel and many endowments are there under the TTD.

Mr. Chinta Mohan, who was a long time MP of Tirupati, has said that the Delhi leaders were bent on privatising the assets in AP by taking advantage of the weaknesses of the ruling YCP. The privatisation of the Vizag Steel Plant was also part of this master plan.

TTD has got Rs. 10,000 Cr deposits, hundreds crores worth gold jewellery and property worth several lakhs of crores. If the BJP-RSS has any such plans, it is going to trigger a major stir in the State.