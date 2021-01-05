BJP’s Hyderabad corporators try to lay siege to CM’s residence

The newly-elected corporators of BJP in Hyderabad on Tuesday tried to lay siege to the Telangana Chief Minister’s official residence, protesting the delay in formation of GHMC council.

The corporators of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gathered near ‘Pragati Bhavan’, the official residence of the chief minister, and raised slogans against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

They said though a month has passed since declaration of results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the government has not formed the council.

The corporators, who were carrying party flags and placards, questioned the delay in issuing a notification to constitute the council.

They said despite being elected to GHMC, they are unable to undertake any works in their wards. They said corporators elected in 2016 elections were still acting as sitting corporators.

They held a meeting at Hotel Haritha Plaza near Pragati Bhavan and after the meeting tried to proceed towards Pragati Bhavan to lay the siege.

However, police swung into action to detain the corporators and shift them to police vehicles.

The corporators recently met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to complain that State Election Commission (SEC) has not issued gazette notification constituting GHMC council.

Elections to 150-member GHMC were held on December 1 and the results were declared on December 4.

Ruling TRS emerged as the single largest party by winning 56 seats but fell short of majority while BJP put up an impressive show to emerge as the second largest party with 48 seats. Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) finished third with 44 seats.

The election of mayor and deputy mayor will take place next month after the issue of gazette notification constituting the council.

The council will have 191 members including 41 ex-officio members. TRS has 30 ex-officio members while BJP has only two.