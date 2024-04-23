x
Home > Movie News

Bobby Deol joins NBK109

Published on April 23, 2024 by

Bobby Deol joins NBK109

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for a mass entertainer directed by Bobby. Balakrishna is currently busy with his political campaign and the scenes without Balakrishna are currently shot. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has been roped in as the lead antagonist in this untitled mass entertainer. Bobby Deol joined the sets of the film today and the makers made an official announcement for the same. Bobby Deol has been in demand after the super success of Animal.

Balakrishna will resume the shoot of this film in June and he will complete the film soon. This untitled film is aimed for Dasara release this year. Urvashi Rautela, Sraddha Srinath and Chandini Chowdary will be seen in other important roles. Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music and background score for this film.

Next Equal importance for women in legislative bodies soon, says Naidu Previous Prathinidhi 2 Release Pushed
