Bollywood beauty for Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani worked together in Bharat Ane Nenu. The actress is now busy with several Bollywood projects and has no time for Telugu movies. There are talks that the actress is almost locked to romance Mahesh Babu in his upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Parasuram is the director and the film starts rolling this year. Though names like Pooja Hegde and Keerthy Suresh are considered, the makers decided to go ahead with Kiara Advani.

The actress is yet to take a call on this as she has four Bollywood movies lined up. The talks are on and Kiara Advani will take the final call soon. There are speculations that Upendra is finalized as the lead antagonist in this action thriller that delivers a social message. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aimed for summer 2021 release. Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus are the producers.