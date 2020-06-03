An interesting update on Prabhas-Nag Ashwin film

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is the new pan Indian actor and all his movies are made on massive budgets. His next film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar will complete shoot this year and the actor will work with Nag Ashwin for his next. The film is planned on a budget of Rs 250 crores and will release in all the Indian languages along with English. There are several discussions about the film’s genre. The makers informed that the film will have a new genre. We have an interesting update about the project now.

The entire film revolves around God and science. When there is a discussion if God exists, we discuss science. The film also has a similar plot and it is said to be a science fiction. Nag Ashwin is said to have prepared some interesting premises in the script and the treatment would be completely new. Bollywood names like Deepika Padukone are considered to romance Prabhas and the movie unit is tightlipped about the same. An official announcement about the cast, crew will be made before the shoot starts. C Ashwini Dutt is the producer.