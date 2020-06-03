Heroine Meera complains police on Jr NTR fans for rape threats

Heroine Meera chopra complained to police on Jr NTR fan clubs through her twitter account after they trolled her on social media with rape threats and bullying. Details as below.

I am not Jr NTR fan, says Meera chopra:

It all started with “Ask Meera” session she had with Twitterati. The heroine who acted in Telugu movie ‘Bangaram’ with Pawan Kalyan was asked to share her opinion on her hero. She replied, ” Super star and super human being”. When some other netizen asked her opinion on Jr NTR, she replied “I don’t know him and I am not his fan”. In another message she likes Mahesh Babu more than NTR. This all irked the fans of Jr NTR.

Meera chopra’s request to NTR on rape threats from his fan clubs:

Fans of young tiger trolled her for her demeaning comments on their hero and went on to give rape threats. Meera Chopra retweeted some of the messages she received, also drawing Jr NTR’s attention to the rape and death threats by his fans.

“Ntr fans tweeting about #gangbang!! And some more abusive tweets ⁦@NCWIndia⁩ ⁦@hydcitypolice⁩ ⁦@CyberCrimeshyd⁩ ”

She also tried drawing Jr NTR’s attention to the rape and death threats by his fans.

“@tarak9999 i didnt kno that ill be called a bitch, whore and a pornstar, just bcoz i like @urstrulyMahesh more then you. And your fans will send my parents such wishes. Do u feel successful with such a fan following? And i hope u dont ignore my tweet!!

Meera chopra’s complaint to police through Twitter:

Meera Chopra also urged Hyderabad Police and Twitter to taken action against the abusers. She posted on Twitter,

“@hydcitypolice @CyberCrimeshyd i would like to report all these accounts. They are talking abt gang banging, are abusive and death threatning. Unfortunately they are all @tarak9999 fanclubs. @Twitter i would request you to look into it and suspend these accounts.”

We will have to wait and see how Jr NTR responds. Also we need to wait and see how our TV channels cover this issue.