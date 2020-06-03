Tollywood not ready to get into Shoot Mode

Some of the Tollywood celebrities are holding talks with the government of Telangana to resume the shoots this month. It is heard that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya and Rajamouli’s RRR will start rolling this month. But some of the actors like Venkatesh and Balakrishna are really not ready to enter the sets as of now. With the coronavirus scare, they are not ready to witness any unexpected incidents on their sets. Venkatesh recently made it clear that he would not join the sets of Naarappa anytime soon till normalcy returns back.

At the same time, some of the producers too are worried about the extra burden that would be mounted because of the precautions and guidelines followed. The entire set should be sanitized multiple times. PPE kits should be provided to all the crew. Social distancing should be maintained and this is not an easy task. This would heap up the budget and strict security should be imposed on the sets to restrict the outsiders. A producer who is not interested to be named says that it is better to wait for some more time than to resume the shoots in this crucial time. The spread of coronavirus is more in Hyderabad and this is more worrying.

“It is better to pay interests for some more months for the borrowed amount instead of heading for the shoot in these critical situations” commented one more producer. One unexpected incident will bring life to a halt says the producer. There are differences of opinion about resuming shoots and most of them would wait to see how others manage to conduct shoots in this critical time.