AP BJP stepping up pressure on Modi – Shah

The BJP AP leaders are no longer willing to give any further extra advantage to CM Jagan Reddy as far as his influence with Modi-Shah is concerned. Especially, in regard to AP CM’s latest effort to meet Amit Shah, the BJP state leaders became extremely careful and used all their influence with party national president JP Nadda. They have explained how their party could get some political advantage in Andhra Pradesh due to mistakes made by YCP in recent months. The party was a leading bitter struggle on the issues of local body elections and removal of the State Election Commissioner. At such a time, the Governor has supported Jagan Reddy move on change of Election Commissioner without consulting the Centre. Besides this, the YSRCP leaders were confidently saying that once Jagan Reddy would meet Amit Shah, the issue of SEC would also be resolved in favour of AP Government.

It is well known the BJP AP leaders have also stood in the forefront of legal fight against YCP in the SEC case. They have filed cases in the High Court after taking permission from JP Nadda and party national leadership. When the party was intensifying its fight in such a ‘do or die’ manner, it was considered wrong for the Governor to straightaway support YCP in removing the SEC. Now, the BJP AP leaders are stated to have successfully convinced their national leadership to bring pressure on the Governor also not to take political decisions without consulting the Centre henceforth. In the same way, Amit Shah and other Union Ministers were asked to give any further appointments to Jagan Reddy only after checking with the party core committee dealing with AP affairs.