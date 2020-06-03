What’s onboard for Balayya’s 60th Birthday?

Nandamuri Balakrishna will turn 60 on the 10th of this month. When the whole world is shattered with coronavirus scare, Balakrishna has no big plans to celebrate his birthday. The veteran actor may urge his fans not to celebrate his birthday this year. But his family is in plans to make his 60th birthday a memorable one. Both his daughters and sons-in-law are in plans to celebrate the 60th birthday of Balakrishna in a small and closed event. A ‘Shashtipoorti’ function will be celebrated at his hose on June 10th.

It is unclear if Balakrishna gives his nod for this or if he wants to stay away from this celebration too. The actor is overlooking the charity works at Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital currently on a regular basis as he is away from shoots. Balakrishna during his recent media interaction hinted that there is a surprise coming in a week. The actor crooned for a special song that would be out soon. Some more surprises are to be followed on June 10th. Nandamuri fans are just waiting.