Aha inks their biggest digital deal

Allu Aravind’s digital platform Aha has been in plans to acquire the digital rights of Telugu biggies after they presented themselves as the only Telugu digital platform. They have been competing to acquire the digital streaming rights of several Telugu biggies. Aha acquired the digital rights of Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story for a record price of Rs 6 crores which is the first biggest deal for Aha.

Love Story will have its theatrical release followed by a digital release as per the agreement. Love Story is a pure and emotional romantic drama that is directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is currently in the final stages of shoot and is expected to release early next year. Asian Cinemas are venturing into production with this emotional romantic drama. The first single is a shattering hit and Love Story is carrying massive expectations.