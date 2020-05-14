Bollywood filmmakers take a Bold Step

Bollywood films reach out to wider sections of the audience and if a film has impressive content, they mint massive money through the theatrical shares. With the coronavirus outbreak, several filmmakers opted out for digital release skipping the theatrical release. Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana will have a direct digital release. The film will be available on Amazon Prime on June 12th. Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ghoomketu is announced for digital screening from May 22nd on Zee5.

Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb will release on Hotstar and the date is yet to be announced. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah’s digital rights are acquired by Netflix and the film will have its digital release soon. Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena-The Kargil Girl featuring Jahnvi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s, Jhund and Chehre too are aiming a direct digital release. The filmmakers would be losing huge amounts as all these would miss the theatrical release but they are well aware of the situations because of which they decided to release their films on OTT platforms.

Though there are several speculations, none of the Tollywood actors and directors are daring to head for a digital release with their films.