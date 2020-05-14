Harish Shankar’s strong counter for Bandla Ganesh

Actor turned producer Bandla Ganesh is known for his cuss comments on actors and directors. His cheap acts landed him into trouble several times and he was badly trolled across social media. He recently criticized director Harish Shankar for not mentioning his name on the occasion of Gabbar Singh completing eight years. Bandla Ganesh said that he was the one who introduced Pawan Kalyan to Harish Shankar. Without stopping there, Bandla Ganesh said that Harish Shankar is just capable of directing remakes and not straight films. Here is the response of Harish Shankar during his recent interaction:

I am not a person who is fond of criticizing others and their works. I can say that it is me who gave a lift to Bandla Ganesh after he suffered two back to back disasters Anjaneyulu and Teenmaar. Gabbar Singh happened after these debacles. The real fact is Pawan Kalyan offered me Gabbar Singh and Naga Babu garu was on board as producer initially. I am not here to waste my time talking about people who have no credibility. Everyone is well aware of my capability and I am not worried if quoted that I can direct only remakes.

In a hurry, I missed the name of Bandla Ganesh. I rectified it in my next tweet. Mirapakay, Subramanyam For Sale and Duvvada Jagannadham are money-spinners in my career. I am not bothered about silly comments. I am a person who thrive to offer credit. Rajasekhar (an assistant of Harish Shankar) penned Brahmanandam’s dialogues for his limited role in Gabbar Singh. His name was mentioned in the title credits.

I am working on the script of Pawan Kalyan’s next. It was Naveen Yerneni who proposed my name to Pawan Kalyan and I immediately narrated the plot and got the nod from Powerstar. The final script is getting ready currently and the film would be a commercial entertainer. The regular shoot will commence next year.