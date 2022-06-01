Boyapati RAPO officially launched today with a Pooja ceremony

The sensational mass director Boyapati Sreenu who was basking in the success of Akhanda has been recently announced that his next was with Ustaad Ram Pothineni. Today the makers kickstarted the project with a pooja ceremony.

Event was attended by many celebrities and the major trio. Sravanthi Ravi Kishore gave the first clap while Siva Rama Krishna switched on the camera. First shot is directed by none other than mass director Boyapati Sreenu. Script handover done by ‘The Warriorr’ director N Linguswamy and director Venkat Prabhu.

Keeping up with the trend, the upcoming yet-untitled film will be another pan-Indian project of Tollywood, and it will be made on a high technical values and bigger budget.

Boyapati Sreenu has come up with a commercial story, teeming with many heroic moments. It is said that both the producer and Ram Pothineni were impressed by the script. More details about the film, including names of the cast and crew, are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Srinivasaa Chhitturi’s Silver Screen is simultaneously producing Ram Pothineni’s other project, The Warriorr. It is directed by N Lingusamy and stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, and Akshara Gowda in lead roles. Recently the entire shoot has been completed and Ram Pothineni is eager to start this ambitious project.

1 of 4