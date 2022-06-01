M.S.Raju’s new-age entertainer ‘7 Days 6 Nights’ all set to hit theatres on June 24th!!

Prominent producer turned director M.S. Raju’s new-age entertainer ‘7Days 6 Nights’ will screen in theatres on June 24th.

Young Talent Sumanth Ashwin and Meher Chahal are playing the leads along with new faces Rohan & Krithika Shetty as the other interesting pair.

Unveiling the beautiful landscapes of Hyderabad, Bangalore, Udipi, Gokarna & Goa, movie would be like a jolly trip to the audience, say makers.

Releasing in theatres, expectations on this flick are high for being the consecutive new-age film of M.S.Raju after blockbuster Dirty Hari.

Presented by Mega Banner Sumanth Art Productions, Sumanth Ashwin. M, Rajinikanth. S are producing it under Wild Honey Production, Vintage Pictures and ABG Creations jointly.