1 Cr Worth Set For Kiran Abbavaram, Mythri’s Film

Mythri Movie Makers and Clap Entertainment collaborated for a yet to be titled movie starring Kiran Abbavaram. First timer Ramesh Kaduri is directing the movie which is presently being filmed in RFC where a mass number is shot.

One crore worth set was built for this mass number in RFC. As the team wanted to make the song vibrant, the makers released big funds. This song scored by Sai Kartheek is going to be one of the major attractions of the movie.

Kiran Abbavaram is romancing Athulya Ravi and the song is being canned on the lead pair. The makers have informed to release title of the movie very soon.