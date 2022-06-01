Watch: Intriguing Poster Of Karthikeya 2

It is known that Nikhil and Chandoo Mondeti are working on the sequel for Karthikeya. The project is titled Karthikeya 2. The first motion poster of Karthikeya 2 has been unveiled and it looks really intriguing and compelling. It suggests that Karthikeya 2 is based on the mysterious underwater town of Dwarakanagaram.

The poster opens with an ocean backdrop and we then see Nikhil, Anupama Parameswaran, and comedian YSR sporting a puzzled look on their faces as they ride a boat. Nikhil and Anupama look sharp in the poster.

“Samudram daachukunna athi pedda rahasyam… ee Dwarakanagaram” the dialogue in the motion poster reads and this hypes up the proceedings. The background score is a adrenaline-pumping and the curiosity is amped up nicely with excellent visuals.

The film is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. People Media Factory and Abishek Agarwal Arts are jointly producing the film, which is billed to be the costliest film in Nikhil’s career.

The motion poster gets the promotions off to the right start. Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher plays an important role in the film. Makers are planning to release on 22nd July 2022.