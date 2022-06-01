Team Pooja Hegde responds about Janaganamana

Dusky beauty Pooja Hegde during several occasions revealed that Telugu films will be her top priority and the actress has been doing films in Hindi and Tamil as well. There are strong speculations that Pooja Hegde has been in talks to romance Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh’s Janaganamana. Soon after this, there are rumors that Pooja Hegde has been finalized for a special song and she is not the leading lady in Janaganamana.

The PR Team of Pooja Hegde responded and issued a clarity that the actress is the leading lady and she is not doing any item song in Janaganamana. Pooja Hegde will join the sets of Janaganamana from the second week of June. Some crucial scenes on Vijay Deverakonda and Pooja Hegde will be shot in this schedule. After Beast and Acharya disappointed Pooja Hegde, her special number in F3 ended up getting a decent response. When it comes to Janaganamana, Pooja Hegde loved the script and signed the film instantly.