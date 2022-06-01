Exclusive: Kamal Haasan responds about Indian 2

Kamal Haasan and Shankar delivered a classic called Indian years ago. After a long gap, the sequel titled Indian 2 has been announced and the film started rolling. After Shankar had creative differences with the producers, the shoot of the film was put on hold. There have been ongoing speculations about the film from the past few months and the issue also reached the court. Kamal Haasan tried hard to resolve the issues between Shankar and Lyca Productions.

Kamal Haasan spoke to Telugu360 exclusively about Indian 2. “I am not directing Indian 2. Shankar will take up the project. The shoot of Indian 2 will resume soon after Shankar is done with Ram Charan’s film” told Kamal Haasan. The veteran actor also said that he would do 2-3 films every year. As per the words of Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 is not shelved and the shoot resumes soon. Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are the lead actors in this big-budget patriotic drama.