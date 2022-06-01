Salman Khan’s Security Beefed Up

Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally shot in Punjab a couple of days ago. Gangster Lawrence Bishoi was named as the prime suspect in the case. Days after the incident, the security for Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been beefed up. The cops are deployed around his apartment. Lawrence Bishnoi had plans to assassinate Salman Khan over the blackbuck poaching case as they are considered as sacred creatures for the community of Bishnois. Lawrence announced that he would kill Salman Khan in 2018 outside a court in Jodhpur.

In 20220, Salman Khan’s assassination plans are exposed after the arrest of Sunni, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. After the assassination of Sidhu Moose Wala, the Mumbai cops are alerted and beefed up the security of Salman Khan. The top actor is currently shooting for his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and the recent schedule of the film is wrapped up in Mumbai.