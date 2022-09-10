Brahmastra turns a Relief for Bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra opened with packed houses across the nation and the film opened on a positive note. As per the early estimates, Brahmastra collected more than Rs 35 crores across the country and it emerged as the highest-grossed Indian film this year. Brahmastra is also a huge relief for Bollywood which is in the struggling phase. The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubhai Kathiawadi are the only hit films for Hindi cinema this year. Considering the financials involved, Brahmastra has to do exceptional business to attain the hit status.

The Boycott trend is having an impact and a section has been spreading bad about the film. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reviewed Brahmastra and took a dig at the director Ayan Mukerji. She called the film a disaster and posted “Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately”. Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions produced this big-budget superhero film.