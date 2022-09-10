Bigg boss: First captain of BBS6

In Bigg boss season 6, it is the time for Captaincy task.

Bigg boss announced new task “Captaincy Bandi” to be played among the captaincy contenders – Aditya, Geethu, Adi, Neha, Surya and Rohit-Marina couple. Housemates can help the contenders and Faima is the coordinator of the task. In the task that is fiercely contended, Aditya , who actually stood at second place, emerged winner, as Geethu, who stood at first place was disqualified by coordinator Faima due to malpractice. However, Geethu defended herself that she can use any strategy as long as it is not that action is not explicitly forbidden by the Bigg boss as per rule book. So, Baladitya became the first captain of the season 6.

Meanwhile, when Bigg boss asked the housemates to select one housemate as worst performer, most of the housemates selected Geethu and as per Bigg boss orders, she was sent to the jail. Overall season 6 is able to hook the audience from the first week itself.