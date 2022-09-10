AP Assembly winter session to commence on Sept 15

The winter session of the AP Assembly will commence on September 15. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan had issued the notification convening the both the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council.

The Speaker of the Assembly and the Chairman of the Council would hold the Business Advisory Committee meetings of their respective houses on the first day to decide on the business of the two houses. The state government would decide on the number of the days for the session at the BAC meetings.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would introduce his cabinet ministers to both the Houses during this session. The cabinet was reshuffled in April this year, after the budget session, which was held in March.

The chief minister is also said to be planning to have more discussions on the welfare programmes that the government has been implementing for the past three years. The chief minister is learned to have told his cabinet ministers to speak on every scheme and every programme of the government during the winter session.

The chief minister had also told his office to prepare notes for the members and the ministers to speak during the session. The chief minister’s office (CMO) is now busy preparing notes for the ministers and the members to speak during the session.

The heads of departments were asked to provide inputs to the CMO officials to prepare the notes and speeches for the ministers and the chief minister as well.

The chief minister is likely to use the winter session of the Assembly to drive home his point clearly to the people why they should vote for him in the 2024 general elections. He is likely to give statements in the two Houses making his welfare programmes in the last three years despite the bad financial situation.