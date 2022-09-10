Sakini Dakini deals with a serious issue related to egg harvesting

The film ‘Sakini Dakini’, jointly produced by producers D. Suresh Babu, Sunita Tati and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, is getting ready for release as an official remake of the South Korean action-comedy film ‘Midnight Runners’ under the banners of Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Cross Pictures.

The film is directed by talented director Sudheer Verma, starring Regina Cassandra and Niveda Thomas in lead roles. Ahead of the release of ‘Sakini Dakini’ in theaters on September 16, the film’s unit is busy with the promotions.

The film already made decent with its promotional content. The film teaser and trailer have a humourous and entertaining tone to them. It appears to be a fun film, but it deals with serious issues concerning egg harvesting and surrogacy.

Recently, the government issued regulations governing surrogacy and assisted reproductive technology. The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act of 2021 outlaws commercial surrogacy. Similarly, the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act of 2021 (ART Act) aims to regulate and supervise assisted reproductive technology clinics and assisted reproductive technology banks, as well as to prevent misuse.

The government enacted these laws to control the misuse of surrogacy, and the story revolves around this important issue and how Sakini Dakini both busts these types of illegal gangs.

The film’s creators believe it will deliver a powerful message with a simple undertone of fun and drama. Both Regina Cassandra and Nivedha Thomas are stunning actresses who, with the right script, can work wonders at the box office.