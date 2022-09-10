Pawan thanks Modi for erasing colonial marks

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for renaming Rajpath in Delhi as Karthavya Path. The renaming would erase the marks of British colonial rule, he said.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister underscored that names and symbols which came into being during the colonial rule shall be removed with the spirit of Azadi ka Amrith Mahotsav, Pawan said and added that the efforts are laudable.

“The street where the Prime Minister’s official residence is located is called Race Course Road. Now, it has been rechristened as Lok Kalyan Marg. Similarly, there is Saint George Cross on the Indian Air Force flag. Modi has unveiled a new flag in its place. I consider these qualitative actions are modern steps to eradicate slavery,” the Jana Sena chief said.

While thanking the prime minister for unveiling the statue of Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose in Karthavya Marg, the Jana Sena chief requested Narendra Modi to bring the ashes of Nethaji to India. He said that the ashes are preserved in Japan and urged the prime minister to bring them back to India.

If the ashes are brought from Japan and preserved in India, they would inspire the younger generations, Pawan Kalyan said. He also claimed that bringing back the ashes would also fulfil the objective of Azadi ka Amurth mahotsav celebrations being held across the country, this year.

Besides unveiling the statue of Nethaji, preserving his ashes would also fulfil the mission of strengthening the patriotism among the people of this country, he added.