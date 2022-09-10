Hanu Raghavapudi’s Multi-starrer

Hanu Raghavapudi is back with Sita Ramam. Along with winning accolades, the film made huge money at the box-office. Hanu Raghavapudi earned enough respect at this crucial time in his career. Tollywood is discussing about the upcoming film of this talented director. He is committed to Mythri Movie Makers for his next film and the script work is happening currently. The film too is a periodic drama and it is a multi-starrer.

The film will have two lead actors and it happens to be the dream project of Hanu Raghavapudi. He has been waiting for the right success so that he can go ahead with this multi-starrer. There are talks he is keen to rope in actors like Sharwanand and Nani for the film. A complete clarity is expected in a month after which an official announcement would be made.